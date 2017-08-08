Leak Claims Honor 9 Could Come In Three New Colors

A leak is claiming that the Honor 9 could come in three new color options at some point, building on the already available list of three colors which includes a Black model, a Blue model, and a Gray model. While there is no way to confirm Honor is actually releasing three new color options for the Honor 9, the leak claims, by way of posting these images, that the new colors will be Yellow, Red, and Orange, which can be seen above and below.

Worth mentioning, is that the images of the Yellow, Orange, and Red colors are variations of the official render you can see in the gallery below which shows the Gray and Blue color. While not the exact same image, Honor did have an official render that looks just like the one with the three new colors but the phone on the right was also Blue. Taking that into consideration, if you look closely enough at the Yellow and Orange versions, it appears that there is some color that is bleeding onto the sensor which sits to the right of the dual camera module, but this color bleed is not visible in the image above that shows the Red model or the Blue model, which suggests that these images may very well be fake or altered to look as if these new colors are the real deal. There’s no way to confirm they’re fake either, as is the case with some leaks, but it’s doubtful Honor would send out any press renders that have this sort of minor imperfection.

While it would be a nice thought that Honor is expanding its color lineup for the Honor 9, Orange and Red are not colors typically found on smartphones, let alone any that Honor or Huawei themselves have released to date. That paired with the slight color bleed on the sensor makes it likely that Honor isn’t releasing any of these colors, though it’s entirely possible that Honor could add more colors to the mix at some point, whether it be any of these three or different colors altogether. There’s also the possibility that the three new colors pictured in the images here are simply mockups that were created by the user who posted them as colors that they want to see Honor release for the phone. That being said, the images come from Weibo where the post was in Chinese, and the translation doesn’t do that good of a job in reflecting what the original poster has said about the images. For now, users may want to take this with a grain of salt.