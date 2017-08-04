LEAGOO’s Bezel-Less KIICAA MIX Handset Goes Up For Pre-Order

LEAGOO had introduced the KIICAA MIX smartphone at the end of last month, though not all details were known back then, well, now they are, as the company reached out in order to confirm final LEAGOO KIICAA MIX specs, and it’s also worth noting that the phone is now available for pre-order. This phone is rather interesting because it comes with extremely thin bezels. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is obviously inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, Xiaomi’s innovative smartphone which got announced at the end of last year.

The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX was originally reported to ship in three RAM variants, 2GB, 3GB and 6GB RAM models, and it seems like that is still happening, though LEAGOO reached out with info for the 3GB RAM variant of this smartphone (though other variants are identical, aside from their RAM and storage counts). That variant will cost $139.99, and it actually packs a really nice set of specs. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display which his provided by Sharp, and it packs in 32GB of RAM. MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,000mAh battery by LG is also a part of this package. 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel snappers are placed on the back of the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, while you’ll find a 13-megapixel shooter on the front side of this smartphone. All of those sensors are provided by OmniVision, and the device offers fast charging as well (5V 2A) Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the KIICAA MIX, and the phone also features a front-facing fingerprint scanner which can unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds, says LEAGOO.

This smartphone actually comes with a 90 percent display-to-body ratio, which makes it really nice looking. Type-C USB port is placed on the very bottom of this device, and you’re also getting Category 6 4G LTE connectivity here. That is more or less it as far as the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is concerned. Those of you who are interested in this smartphone, you can now pre-order it from GearBest via the link down below. Pre-orders have kicked off two days ago, and they will be opened until September 9. LEAGOO will probably start shipping LEAGOO KIICAA MIX units soon after the pre-order period ends, so stay tuned.

Pre-Order The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX