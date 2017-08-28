LEAGOO KIICAA MIX Available To Pre-Order For As Low As $69.99

The KIICAA MIX is a new smartphone from LEAGOO and one which is currently available to pre-order from a number of online retailers. This is a smartphone designed to be affordable as it can be pre-ordered for only $139.99. However, LEAGOO has now announced that the KIICAA MIX is currently an even more affordable phone than usual, as right now it is part of a GearBest promotion where it is available for half of its usual selling price.

As a result, the KIICAA MIX can now be pre-ordered from as low as $69.99. Which is a pretty low price considering what is on offer with this smartphone. After all, the KIICAA MIX not only comes packed with competitive specs, but also includes a bezel-less display, as well as a dual rear camera setup. The flash sale however, is not only a limited time sale, but is also a snap sale. As only a select number of handsets are available at this price each day. Meaning those looking to secure the KIICAA MIX for only $69.99 will have to be one of the first to buy each day when the snap sale kicks in. Speaking of which, those looking to secure a KIICAA MIX at $69.99 will need to be ready to checkout at 09:00 (UTC) each day between now and September 3.

In terms of the main specs, the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX features a 5.5-inch all-screen display along with an FHD resolution. Resulting in a display that is bezel-less on three sides. The other benefit of this sort of display is that in spite of the 5.5-inch size of the display, the phone is smaller than usual and will feel more like a smartphone with a 5-inch display. Inside, the KIICAA MIX comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). A combination which not only looks to offer a fluid and smooth user experience, but also one that is less power-demanding. Cameras include a 13-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera, in addition to a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Other notable aspects include USB Type-C connectivity, 4G LTE support, a fingerprint sensor, a 3,000 mAh battery, Quick Charge support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. More information on the KIICAA MIX through the link below – the same link you will need to use to take part in the half-off promotion. It is also worth noting that LEAGOO recently released a new hands-on video which provides a closer and more detailed look at the KIICAA MIX. The video can be watched in full below.