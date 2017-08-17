LEAGOO Is Now The Official Phone Partner For Tottenham Hotspur

LEAGOO has today announced that it has struck an agreement with Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur FC, to become one of its official partners. The partnership is a five-year agreement and although it has just been announced, the partnership actually took effect from July 2017, with a view to continuing through until July 2022. This is a deal which is likely to benefit both sides of the equation, as Tottenham Hotspur will use the affiliation to expand its presence within China, while LEAGOO will use its Tottenham Hotspur affiliation to expand its presence outside of China. In much the same way as other similar agreements that have been made between Chinese smartphone makers and European Football teams and brands. LEAGOO and Tottenham Hotspur held a joint press event today at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre to launch the partnership, with LEAGOO’s CEO, Johnson Zhuang, in attendance, along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, and Victor Wanyama.

As part of the agreement, LEAGOO has announced that it will be undertaking various marketing campaigns across the globe which make use of the Tottenham Hotspur branding, including the use of Tottenham Hotspur player imagery and videos. In addition to also having the rights to use the team’s iconic cockerel emblem for marketing and promotional purposes. As part of the announcement, and to celebrate the start of this new partnership, LEAGOO has also announced that it plans to release a Tottenham Hotspur limited edition version of the LEAGOO T5. One which not only will arrive in a Tottenham Hotspur commemorative box, but one which also sports Tottenham Hotspur branding printed on the back of the device, as well as Tottenham Hotspur themed software running on the device.

While there is currently no confirmation as to when the Tottenham Hotspur limited edition LEAGOO T5 will become available to buy or at what price, LEAGOO is currently running a promotion on the standard edition of the phone. One where buyers have the opportunity to save up to $70 off the purchase of the LEAGOO T5. Those interested in finding out more about the LEAGOO T5 promotion, or the newly-forged partnership between LEAGOO and Tottenham Hotspur, can do so through the links below.