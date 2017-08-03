LastPass Families Plan Costs $48/Year, Coming This Summer

LastPass has officially announced the pricing for its Families plan after unveiling the solution last month so families could share sensitive data between each other. The plan will cost $48 per year, complete with access to six premium accounts that you can share with family members, as well as folders through which you will be able to share passwords and other private content. The plan also allows you to monitor and control the accounts of your family members through a dashboard that is part of the annual package. The Families plan also comes with the existing features included in the Premium plan such as unlimited sharing, emergency access, advanced multi-factor option, priority customer service support, LastPass for applications and 1GB of encrypted file storage.

On top of the pricing for the Families plan, LastPass also announced a new pricing for the Premium access, which has now been bumped up to $24 per year from the previous tier of $12 per year. It remains unclear what caused the price hike, as LastPass did not add any new feature to the Premium access. While the Families and Premium plans of LastPass might seem to be a bit costly for some consumers, the service also comes with a Free option. However, LastPass also introduced a few changes to that option, which essentially removed a number of features that were previously available to Free users.

For example, the Free option now only offers access via all browsers and multiple devices as well as the password management functionality and one-to-one sharing. That means the unlimited sharing and emergency access features are no longer available in this option. Keep in mind that while those features have now been removed from the Free option, existing users who have previously selected an emergency contact can still access the feature. In other words, only new subscribers to the Free plan will not be able to use the emergency access. You can purchase the plan later this summer, according to LastPass, and there is an option to use the service free of charge for six months if you think you are not ready yet to spend your dollars on the Families plan.