Korean Galaxy Note 8 Video Ad Leaks, Camera Features Teased

A new ad has surfaced on Weibo (Chinese social network), and it seems like this is a leaked ad for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Now, this ad is not for the Chinese markets, as there’s some Korean writing in it, so it will probably be aired in Korea as soon as the phone launches. This short video ad seemingly confirms one really important feature of the Galaxy Note 8 that has been talked about recently, a telephoto lens. At one point in this video, a kid is looking at a robotic toy in some sort of a shop, and in the next frame the background gets blurred out, while leaving that toy in focus. This suggests that the Galaxy Note 8’s camera setup will be able to capture images with a nice bokeh effect, and a telephoto lens will probably be included next o a regular RGB sensor, as it is more or less required in order to achieve a proper bokeh effect.

Now, several rumors surfaced recently, suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a telephoto lens, and this ad more or less confirmed that. Such a lens will not only allow the Galaxy Note 8 to capture better bokeh effect, but it will also provide a user with an option to zoom in optically, a 2x optical zoom feature is expected to be included in the Galaxy Note 8, which is something we’ve seen in a number of smartphones thus far, including the iPhone 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi 6, and so on. At the very end of this commercial, August 23 is once again mentioned as the release date for the phone, and you will also notice Samsung’s slogan below that date, “Do bigger things”. That is pretty much all the info that this ad provided for us, but thanks to a number of rumors and leaks, we have plenty of info when it comes to the Galaxy Note 8.

According to the leaked info, the Galaxy Note 8’s main camera will offer an f/1.7 aperture, and it will also ship with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The device will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and the phone will be made out of metal and glass. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 SoC will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in Europe, Korea and some other countries, while the Snapdragon 835 will be in charge of doing that in the US and some other regions. The Galaxy Note 8 will pack in 6GB of RAM, and if today’s rumor is to be believed, Samsung will release 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the device.