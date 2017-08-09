Kantar: Samsung Is Number One Smartphone OEM In The US

Kantar Worldpanel ComTech has just released its stats for the US market, and it seems like Samsung is once again number one smartphone manufacturer in the States. Keep in mind that we’re talking about the three-month period which ended in May, which was actually to be expected following the release of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. To be more specific, Samsung has managed to reach 36.2 percent market share in the US, while Apple currently stands at 34 percent. It’s also worth noting that Samsung’s market share percentage was a bit higher in the same period last year, but that’s not all that surprising considering that the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge handsets launched in February 2016, while the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus landed in March this year.

Now, in addition to sharing such info for the US market, Kantar also mentioned that Android OS improved its dominancy in Germany, France and the UK. iOS, on the other hand, improved in the US, Australia and Japan. Now, as far as the US is concerned, Samsung and Apple are definitely dominating smartphone sales, as each of the two smartphone manufacturers has five smartphones on the top 10 best-selling list. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have managed to grab the first two spots, while the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 follow Apple’s flagships. It’s also worth noting that the LG G6 managed to occupy the thirteenth place with a 1.3 percent share in the US, which is not exactly that great for the company. In addition to releasing a bevy of information for the US market, Kantar also mentioned that Huawei is still the number one smartphone manufacturer in China, the even increased its market share to 28.3 percent. Xiaomi also did well, as the company’s Redmi Note 4X is the fourth best-selling smartphone in the three months ending May 2017.

Samsung had already introduced its main flagship smartphones for 2017, but the company’s flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, is yet to be announced. The Galaxy Note 8 is due to arrive on August 23, while Apple’s iPhone 8 handset will launch in September. It will be interesting to see how will the two companies fare at the end of the year, as their upcoming flagships will surely have a considerable impact on sales.