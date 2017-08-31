JBL Debuts the Boombox at IFA 2017, With 24 Hours of Battery Life

JBL’s speakers have offered some pretty good battery life in the past, but with the Boombox, the company is taking it a step further. The Boombox can run for up to 24 hours continuously, without needing to be recharged. This is thanks to its 20,000mAh battery that is inside. It also has the ability to charge your smartphone at the same time, thanks to the USB ports on the side of the Boombox. This is also the heaviest “portable” Bluetooth speaker available today, weighing in at about 11 pounds.

When it comes to JBL, you basically know what to expect with audio quality, and that’s some great sounding audio. The JBL Boombox has four active transducers in its frame, along with two bass radiators which provide powerful sound and bass in a fairly large package – and somehow it is still portable. JBL built the Boombox with parties in mind, the Boombox is rated at IPX7 for water-resistance, which means it can be taken to the pool without any issues of it getting wet or anything. Additionally, you are able to connect this with up to 100 other JBL+ Connect-enabled speakers – even those that are not the JBL Boombox – allowing for some pretty incredible sounding audio. JBL does have two different sound modes available. The indoor mode will provide you with deeper bass and richer sound, while the outdoor mode provides expansive sound with strong bass and even longer playtime.

The JBL Boombox is going to be available in black and forest green, and it’ll be priced at $449.95 this fall. JBL notes in its press release that it’ll only be available at JBL.com at this time, no mention of it coming to other retailers just yet. The JBL Boombox is definitely the all-in-one Bluetooth speaker that many people have been looking for. It offers up some incredible deep bass – in fact JBL says “monstrous bass” – which is great for those songs with a lot of bass in it, like Rap and Hip-Hop songs. Additionally, the JBL Boombox is great for taking to those pool parties and to the beach, to bad the majority of the world will need to wait until next summer to take the Boombox to the pool or the beach, but it’s sure to be a great experience.