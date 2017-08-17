Jawbone Sought To Reinvent Itself With Medical Devices

Today, Jawbone is officially shut down, but less than a year ago, the company had plans for many new products. Jawbone was known for its consumer wearables and portable audio devices, but according to newly leaked documents, it appears it had plans to transform itself. This move would have led the company to the medical device and services market, industry sources claim.

The set of documents suggests the wearable manufacturer’s then-CEO Hosain Rahman had plans to release a number of medical-related products. Among the considered options were devices that would use various sensors in order to track hydration, blood pressure, and alcohol levels. Also revealed in the documents is Jawbone’s original plan to utilize the technology from Spectros, a medical device maker acquired by the company back in 2015. In fact, both firms are said to have developed a wearable that would warn the user of heart complications. Not only this, but the American manufacturer reportedly had plans for a number of different apps, some of which would help the user reverse, delay, or even improve conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, with these products all generating weekly reports available to medical experts and family members. To accompany this, the company also had plans for a stress management wearable, as well as a companion app that, for a monthly fee, would provide users with exercises to improve their physical conditions. Another interesting detail revealed in the documents is the consideration of a partnership with Microsoft. This would have led to a distribution deal that would saw the tech giant retail Jawbone’s products and services. In turn, Jawbone’s products would directly connect to Microsoft’s Calendar and email offerings.

Nowadays, the original Jawbone is gone and was succeeded by Jawbone Health Hub. While it’s likely that many of Jawbone’s original health product ideas are the basis of the new company’s plans, the firm stated that its original vision changed in a significant manner since then. In a statement provided to Bloomberg, the new company declined to clarify on its upcoming endeavors, stating that its current business plans are confidential and will likely remain as such in the immediate future.