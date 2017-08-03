Jabra Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds Land In India For $296

Mobile phone headset manufacturer Jabra is launching the Elite Sport wireless earbuds in India where the product will be available for purchase from August 8. The wireless earphones will be priced at 18,900 Rupees which translate to around $296 at today’s conversion rate, and for that price, customers will get to own what Jabra called the “most technically advanced” sports earbuds back when they were originally introduced in August 2016.

As the moniker suggests, the Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds are primarily designed for prospective customers living an active lifestyle. They boast a US Military-grade IP67 waterproof rating allowing them to survive underwater at depths of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, and they are backed by a wide variety of fitness sensors including a tri-axis accelerometer and an in-ear heart rate monitor. As a result, the earbuds can track numerous physical activities and determine the wearer’s pace, distance traveled, the number of steps, cadence, speed and track time, calories burned, repetitions, and VO2 max estimations. Additionally, together with the Jabra Sport Life application for paired smartphones, the earbuds can provide real-time personalized audio coaching during workouts. As for audio specifications, the product is backed by bespoke bass-enriched speakers with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, passive noise cancellation, as well as HearThrough technology designed to provide ambient noise for awareness.

The Jabra Elite Sport offers controls for music playback, volume, calls, and the aforementioned HearThrough feature, and provides up to 4.5 hours of continuous music play time on a single charge. Furthermore, the earbuds come in a Charging Case that holds an additional 2 full charges for up to 9 more hours of usage, and connect with Android smartphones, iPhones, and Windows-powered smartphones via Bluetooth 4.1. However, the Jabra Sports Life companion app is available only on the Android and iOS platforms, so there are certain limitations when pairing the earbuds with a Windows phone. In addition, there is a 3 year extended warranty against sweat damage; however, it requires registration through the aforementioned Jabra Sport Life application. It’s also worth noting that the retail package contains a total of nine ear tips, ranging from EarWings, silicone EarGels, and FoamTips in small, medium, and large sizes. The earbuds should be available in two color options, including regular black and Lime Green Gray.