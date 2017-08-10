Irish Carrier Confirms 3G Nokia 3310 (2017) Is On The Way

Several rumors surfaced recently, claiming that Nokia plans to introduce a 3G variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017), and an Irish carrier now basically confirmed those rumors. The carrier confirmed that the 3G variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017) will land in late September or early October, though we still do not know how much will it cost. This info is quite solid, as it comes directly from the company’s Twitter handle. Three Ireland basically responded to a tweet by clearly confirming that the 3G model is coming, as you can see in the provided image down below.

This does not exactly come as a surprise, though, as the 3G variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017) got certified by the FCC last month. Having said that, the Nokia 3310 (2017) was announced back in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. That variant of the device does not come with 3G connectivity, though it has 2.5G. The Nokia 3310 (2017) is basically an homage to the original Nokia 3310, which is one of the most iconic cellphones of all time. The Nokia 3310 (2017) did take some design cues from the original, but it sports a rather modern design. Do not make a mistake here, though, this is a not a smartphone, as it comes with Nokia’s very own OS, and as already mentioned, it is equipped with 2.5G. The Nokia 3310 (2017) is basically a dumb phone which can be used as a backup phone, or if you’d like to carry around a separate device specifically for calls and SMS messaging.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) comes in a range of color variants, and the 3G model will probably be available in a number of colors as well. This phone can be purchased in Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy) and Gray (Matte) color variants. The device sports a 2.4-inch 320 x 240 TFT display, while it packs a 2-megapixel shooter on the back. This device does not offer a front-facing camera, and it comes with a 1,200mAh battery. The Nokia 3310 (2017) is equipped with Bluetooth 3.0, and it offers an LED flash as well. Both Single SIM and Dual SIM variants have been announced by the company, and the Nokia 3310 (2017) also comes with a slot for memory expansion, all you need is a microSD card (up to 32GB).