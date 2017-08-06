Instant Apps Now Available For Pixels, Nexus In India

Indian users of Google-branded smartphones may now use applications without downloading them through the Instant Apps feature. Google started testing the service on a limited scale back in January but now, the search giant seems ready to expand the service to more countries. The Instant app feature works after the user clicks on a link. The browser checks if there is an instant app available for the website and then loads it instead of a web page. The downloaded applications are stored in the browser cache for a short period of time, usually for around a few hours, before it is deleted.

In order to activate the feature, people will have to go the settings of the device and then proceed to the Google section. An Instant apps screen will then appear, prompting the user to tap on the toggle located in the upper right-hand. Another set of options will be displayed and the “Yes, I’m In” button should be pressed to fully activate the feature. Right now, only those who own the Google Pixel, the Google Pixel XL, the Nexus 6P, and the Nexus 5X have this feature. There is no word yet on when other Android-powered devices will take advantage of the new service from the search giant.

Google previewed the Android Instant Apps back at Google I/O last year. This was developed in an effort for people to discover applications without the need to wait for the download and installation process to be completed. Developers could also benefit from Google’s offering, as Instant Apps may lead to either increased content consumption or higher rates of download and installation from users. Some developers have even reported double-digit download growth due to Instant Apps. Since the preview, the search giant has started testing the feature using a handful of applications back in January. The Mountain View-based company has also released tools that help developers tailor their applications to the new service. Among the tools that could help developers is the SDK for Android Instant Apps. The SDK could assist the developers in separating the essential parts of the applications and let these portions work independently.