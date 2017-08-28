Insta360 Intros Its ONE 4K 360-Degree Camera, Priced at $299

Insta360, a brand that has been fairly popular with 360-degree cameras, is now back with yet another 360-degree camera, this time it’s the ONE. This is a 4K 360-degree camera which has a fairly interesting piece of technology inside, which the company calls “ground-breaking”. It’s called “Shoot first, Point later”. And what it allows customers to do is essentially record what’s in front of them, without worrying about framing the shot correctly, as the user is able to go ahead and create a 1080p fixed frame video later on with the software available on your smartphone. Using the gyroscope, you can move around the video and create a standard 1080p video.

The Insta360 ONE is a standalone 360-degree camera, and to make it one of the best models out there, Insta360 has given it six-axis stabilization. So whether you’re holding it, or it’s on a tripod, you’ll get some pretty stable video and pictures out of this thing. Speaking of tripods, if you put this on a selfie stick, the Insta360 ONE has the ability to erase the selfie stick from the picture, so you are getting just the imagery you want instead of the selfie stick. The Insta360 ONE is able to shoot in 240fps for some great slow-motion video, but it’s worth pointing out that the camera only has the ability to shoot in up to 120fps, while the app’s software can enhance it to 240fps. So if you want the clearest slow-motion, you’ll want to stick with 120fps. Users are able to shoot with the Insta360 ONE in up to 4K resolution for video, when it comes to photos you can shoot in up to 24-megapixel resolution shots.

Insta360 has made the ONE available for purchase now and shipments will be beginning on September 5th. It’s available from both Amazon and B&H Photo. Additionally, with the Insta360 ONE, you do get a two-in-one case and camera stand, a micro SD card, micro USB cable, lens cloth and a string attachment which allows users to get the bullet-time effect, and all that is available for just $299 USD. That’s a great price for what appears to be a fantastic 360-degree camera at this point.