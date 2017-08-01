Infinix Enters The Indian Market With The Note 4, Hot 4 Pro

Infinix has entered the Indian smartphone market with the launch of two devices that will cater to the budget and lower mid-range segment. The mid-range handset happens to be the Infinix Note 4 and is priced at Rs. 8,999 ($140). It will be available in three colors, namely Ice Blue, Champagne Gold, and also Milan Black. The Infinix Hot 4 Pro, on the other hand, is the firm’s budget offering. It is priced at Rs. 7,499 ($117) and will be available in Bordeaux Red, Quartz Black, and Magic Gold colors. Both smartphones will be sold exclusively by Flipkart and are scheduled to be released on August 13.

In terms of specs, the Note 4 packs a 5.7-inch Full HD display panel and is powered by the MediaTek MTK6753 SoC coupled with the Mali T-720 GPU for handling graphics. Memory-wise, it sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, the Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel shooter on its rear, assisted by a regulat LED flash. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera placed on the front of the device. This dual-SIM handset packs a large 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging. In addition, the Note 4 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and has a fingerprint scanner embedded into its home button.

As for the Hot 4 Pro, it packs a slightly smaller 5.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, it conceals the MediaTek MTK6737 SoC sporting the Mali-T720 GPU. Just like the Note 4, the Hot 4 Pro comes with 3GB of RAM, though its internal storage is only 16GB and can be expanded by a microSD card slot. The camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor on the rear of the phone and a 5-megapixel shooter on its front. Both cameras are assisted by an LED flash. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery which supports fast charging. Software-wise, the Hot 4 Pro runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Both handsets come with similar connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the Note 4 supports Bluetooth 4.2, while the Hot 4 Pro comes with Bluetooth 4.1. Infinix is a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics manufacturer known for producing the Hot 2, an Android One device.