Infinity Display May Feature On The Galaxy A (2018) Lineup

The Galaxy A (2018) smartphone lineup will feature Samsung’s Infinity Display, one industry insider said on Sunday, suggesting that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is planning on expanding the bezel-less design language introduced with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus to its mid-range offerings. No more details on the matter were provided by the source, though the Galaxy A7 (2018) and a number of other possible members of the upcoming handset series have already been the subjects of several reports which emerged in recent months. By most accounts, Samsung is already in an advanced development phase of the Galaxy A (2018) series which the firm is likely to start mass-producing by early 2018, meaning it’s probable that the general design of the related smartphones has already been decided upon.

The latest rumor is in line with Samsung’s recent statements regarding its product strategy, with some of the company’s representatives previously stating that the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer will soon put a larger focus on differentiating its mid-range and entry-level offerings from the competition in the same manner in which it differentiates its high-end products. The company’s consolidated financial report for its 2016 fiscal year revealed that the tech giant will strive to innovate in all price segments in the future by pioneering features like the IP68-certified dust and water resistance and artificial intelligence (AI) services in the non-flagship segment. If the company is truly planning on delivering a nearly bezel-free Galaxy A (2018) series, such a move would be a continuation of its existing strategy.

The Infinity Display Super AMOLED panel that Samsung debuted this spring boasts an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 which is currently the tallest in the industry, with this particular technology having already been featured on the Galaxy S8 lineup and being implemented into the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, the firm’s latest Android-powered flagship which was officially announced last week and is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 15. Samsung is also expected to ennoble its future mid-range offerings with the Bixby assistant which it sees as a beginning of a new Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem spanning everything from smartphones and tablets to refrigerators and air conditioners.