Indian Telecom Says LG Q6 Plus Will Launch In India Soon

LG will release the LG Q6 Plus in India soon, it seems, at least according to one of India’s largest retailers. Mahesh Telecom released a teaser image of the device, while confirming that the phone will become available in India through offline channels in the near future. The LG Q6 lineup was originally introduced back in July, and it consists out of three smartphones, the LG Q6, LG Q6α and LG Q6 Plus. Well, LG already introduced the LG Q6 in India earlier this month, though the company did not say anything about the LG Q6α or the LG Q6 Plus.

The LG Q6 Plus is the most powerful LG Q6 smartphone LG introduced, only because it comes with more RAM and storage, as these three devices are completely identical otherwise. The LG Q6 Plus is made out of metal, and it comes with the company’s FullVision display, just like the LG G6, but it’s considerably more affordable than LG’s flagship, of course. The LG Q6 Plus sports a 5.5-inch FullVision 2160 x 1080 display, while it also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. A 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this smartphone, and a 5-megapixel snapper can be found on the phone’s front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’re getting the company LG UI 5.0 skin. A non-removable 3,000mAh battery is also included in this package, and this phone is also MIL-STD-810G compliant.

Now, the company announced the LG Q6 lineup, in general, in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold color variants, while the regular LG Q6 arrived to India in three out of four color variants, the Mystic White model was not announced by LG. Well, we presume that the same will happen with the LG Q6 Plus as well, as at least three color variants will become available in India, and even though we don’t know when exactly will this phone launch, we do know that it will happen soon. The LG Q6 is priced at Rs. 14,990 ($234) in the country, and the LG Q6 Plus will definitely be more expensive than that, but it’s expected to cost less than Rs. 20,000 ($312).