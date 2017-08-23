Incipio Is Launching A Wide Range Of Galaxy Note 8 Cases

Incipio is launching a wide range of Galaxy Note 8 cases all of which will be available in select stores and on Incipio’s website on September 15th, the date of the official launch for the Galaxy Note 8. That said, the availability will be for pre-order only at this point as there is no mention of when the cases will actually be available for purchase normally. Since the cases will be available on Incipio’s website though you won’t have to try and hunt them down in a retail store.

The case styles range from slim and stylish to more rugged and protective depending on what it is the consumer is looking for, and along with the range of different styles and functions that each case is providing, they will be priced differently as well starting from as low as $19.99 and going as high as $49.99. So far there will be a total of 12 different case types coming from the company, though there could always be more down the road.

Of the ones that Incipio is already showing on its website, included are the Reprieve Sport case, the DualPro, the Octane, the NGP Pure, the Octane Pure, the NGP Folio, the Holographic Prisms case, the Beaded Floral case, the Midnight Chrome Multi-Glitter case, the standard NGP case, and the Carnaby and Carnaby Folio. Some of the cases, though not all, will offer multiple colors so the consumer has not only the choice to pick a case that best fits their style, but also a color to further that personalization. In addition to the big selection of case options Incipio will also have two different protection options for the display of the Galaxy Note 8, and these include the Plex-RX, a self-healing screen protector that is meant to heal scratches and scrapes, and the Plex Plus Shield Edge, which is a tempered glass screen protector designed to be a little tougher than the RX offering. These will go for $19.99 and $49.99 respectively once they go on sale, though Incipio doesn’t offer a time frame for these accessories, merely stating that they would be available in the months ahead, so they could still be a ways out before customers are able to get their hands on them.