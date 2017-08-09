Immersion’s TouchSense Technology To Be Used in the LG V30

Immersion Technology has issued a press release today, stating that it has extended its agreement with LG to license its haptic feedback technology, and also noted that its TouchSense technology would be available in LG’s next flagship smartphone, the V30. According to the press release from Immersion, the HD TouchSense technology is a “high-fidelity, system-level solution supporting standard-definition and high-definition effects.” This new technology will deliver an immersive experience for flagship phones like the LG V30. TouchSense technology basically allows OEMs like LG to “simulate the connected experiences of the real world.” This will enhance the user’s experience with the device, and it’s something that not only device manufacturers can tap into, but also app developers and user experience developers can tap into.

While Immersion notes here that the LG V30 will feature its TouchSense technology, it’s likely not the only flagship coming this fall with this technology. It wouldn’t be too crazy to expect to see other smartphones like the Galaxy Note 8 or even Google’s new Pixel 2 smartphone to have this technology. Immersion is actually a popular name when it comes to displays. It’s the name behind the haptic feedback you’ll find in just about any mobile device these days. While it doesn’t actually make a smartphone, it does have a hand in most smartphones.

The LG V30 is expected to be announced on August 31st, which is when LG’s IFA press conference is taking place in New York City. This would actually be a bit earlier than the V10 and V20 were announced in the past few years. The LG V30 is said to be focusing on making content consumption even better, which is similar to what we’ve heard about the Galaxy Note 8 as of late. It’s said that the LG V30 will sport a 6-inch display, and stick to that weird 18:9 aspect ratio that the LG G6 used earlier this year – which allowed the LG G6 to keep the same size as the 5.2-inch LG G5 last year, but add a full half inch of screen real estate to the device. August 31st is only a couple of weeks away, and LG has already announced a few features of the LG V30, and this is the latest.