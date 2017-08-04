iKey Intros Keyboard & Display Peripheral For Samsung DeX

Texas-based PC peripheral manufacturer iKey has launched a couple of new products designed to be paired with the Samsung DeX station and turn the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus into a desktop computer. The two Samsung DeX peripherals include a 13.3-inch display called the IK-KV-13.3W, as well as a dual-connectivity Bluetooth keyboard named the BT-870-TP. According to iKey, the two products are ideal for law enforcement vehicles as they offer a mobile workstation solution able to rival desktops.

Starting off with the iKey BT-870-TP Bluetooth keyboard, the device has been manufactured from industrial silicone rubber and offers IP67-certified protection from dust and water. The unit has its own integrated Li-Ion battery, features backlit keys, and measures 12.01 x 7.75 x 2.03 inches in size. The company also offers a slim version called the BT-870-TP-SLIM, featuring roughly the same characteristics while measuring 11.193 x 7.098 x 0.85 inches. Both keyboard models can be used wired or wirelessly. As for the 13.3-inch iKey IK-KV-13.3W two-point capacitive touchscreen, it offers a resolution of 1280 x 800 with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and can deliver up to 1000 nits of brightness. The display peripheral features a VGA and HDMI port, a Display port, a USB Type-B connector, and four USB 2.0 ports. It can operate at temperatures between -30 and +80 degrees Celsius (-22 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit) and measures 12.75 x 9.4 x 1.6 inches. The panel also takes advantage of anti-glare coating and several physical buttons for setting the brightness, volume levels and more. Lastly, because the panel is designed primarily as a peripheral for vehicles, the iKey IK-KV-13.3W is equipped with a VESA 75 mounting standard.

The Samsung DeX station is an official accessory for the Galaxy S8 series, and it can connect to HDMI monitors as well as other computer peripherals. Once paired with Samsung DeX and peripherals, the Galaxy S8 flagship is capable of delivering a Microsoft Windows 10 environment similar to Windows Continuum, giving users who tend to perform computing tasks on the go a more powerful alternative to using just a smartphone. The South Korean tech giant intends on advancing this type of technology and expanding it to additional smartphone models in the coming years. Those interested in acquiring the new peripherals can contact iKey and get a quote on the offerings.