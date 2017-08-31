IFA 2017 Day One Wrap Up: What There Is To Know
IFA is here and with it has come along a number of announcements which have been placed in front of consumers and tech enthusiasts alike. While much of IFA is about mobile devices, it’s also about a range of other products and services that are compatible with mobile devices, so there is always a well-rounded list of new things that pop up at the trade show. So far this year, one of the biggest announcements from IFA has been the Moto X4 which is Lenovo and Motorola’s latest handset, and the next in the X series of devices, aimed at the mid-range market of consumers yet still offering some compelling specs for its class.
Motorola wasn’t the only one to announce phones at IFA. In fact, even bigger than the Moto X4 was LG’s announcement of the V30, the third generation V series smartphone which takes after LG’s earlier 2017 flagship, the G6, by coming to market with a display that carries the 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also gives up the familiar secondary screen which sat above the main display on the LG V20 and LG V10, and instead utilizes the extra screen real estate to implement a new floating bar feature to perform the same function.
Sony announced new phones at IFA too, officially unveiling the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact, as well as the Xperia XA1 Plus. Those three phones are also in addition to a handful of other products announced by Sony at this event such as three new pairs of headphones in the 1000X line, one of which is a pair of truly wireless earbuds akin to Samsung’s newly announced Gear IconX 2018 model. Sony also announced a smart home speaker that is powered by Google Assistant, as did Panasonic, so consumers will soon have more choice when it comes to picking out a smart speaker that will function just like Google Home. IFA this year has also been home to announcements from Ricoh with its newly unveiled Theta V, a 360-degree camera which is capable of shooting video in 4K and which comes with Spatial Surround Sound audio. These are just a few things that were announced at IFA so far but there are quite a few more products which have been revealed at the event. If you’ve missed anything, you can find the links to all the latest IFA 2017 news below.
Smartphones And Tablets
- LG V30 Is Official: Full Vision Display, Dual Rear Cameras, & More
- Specs: LG V30
- LG V30 To Become Available Starting On September 21 In Korea
- LG V30’s Battery Is A 3,300mAh Unit With Quick Charge 3.0
- LG V30 Features Google Daydream Support, Quad DAC, And More
- The LG V30 Features Point Zoom, Enhanced HDR & More
- LG V30 To Land In The US Soon, Following Its Launch In Korea
- Unlocked LG V30 Flagship Likely To Cost $749.99 In The US
- Hands-On With The LG V30 Android Smartphone
- T-Mobile Confirms It Will Sell the LG V30 This Fall
- AT&T Announces Intent To Carry LG V30 This Fall
- Verizon Outs Vague LG V30 Availability Details
- Sprint CEO Confirms The Carrier Will Retail LG V30 This Fall
- LG Outs Twitter Sweepstakes, Giving Away Three V30 Flagships
- LG V30’s Promo Video Focuses On Its Design, Display & Camera
- Netflix Adds HDR Playback for the LG V30
- LG V30 Hands on Video and Feature Preview
- LG V30 Preview: Bigger, Better, Faster
- Official Wallpapers From The LG V30 Are Now Available
- Sony Intros Xperia XZ1, Compact With 3D Scanning & Android Oreo
- Specs: Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Specs: Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
- The Xperia XZ1/XZ1 Compact Cameras Offer 3D Scanning
- The Xperia XA1 Plus’ Camera Has A 0.03 Second Autofocus
- Sony Announces New Mid-Range Smartphone, The Xperia XA1 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact Have 2,700mAh Batteries
- Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Feature Oreo, 3D Scanning, And More
- Xperia XA1 Plus Boasts A High-End Camera, ClearAudio+ & More
- Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Has A Non-Removable 3,430mAh Battery
- Xperia XZ1 Launches Globally Next Week, Compact Next Month
- Sony Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Will Be Sold at Amazon & Best Buy
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Hands-On
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Hands-On
- Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact Hands on Video
- Sony Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Support T-Mobile WiFi Calling
- Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact In An Exclusive Color Coming To O2
- Sony Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Ship With Android 8.0 Oreo
- The Moto X Line Returns With The Moto X4 & Dual Rear Cameras
- Motorola Confirms Moto X4 Will Arrive In The US In The Fall
- Specs: Motorola Moto X4
- Moto X4 Boasts Quick Screenshots, IP68 Protection, And More
- Moto X4 Boasts Smarter Camera With “Landmark Detection”
- Motorola’s Moto X4 Has Amazon’s Alexa Included, As Well As Google Assistant
- Moto X4’s Battery Is A 3,000mAh Affair With Quick Charging
- Tempow’s Bluetooth Features Will Be Part Of The Moto X4
- Moto X4 To Become Available In September For €399 In Europe
- BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition Launching in Other Markets in Q3 2017
- Sony Lists Xperia Smartphones Set To Receive Android 8.0 Oreo
- CAT Intros New Rugged Smartphone At IFA 2017, The CAT S31
- CAT Unveils New S41 Rugged Smartphone With 5,000 mAh Battery
- ARCHOS Announces Diamond Alpha+, Diamond Tab With 2K Screen
- ARCHOS Unveils New Budget-Friendly Lineups For Europe
Smartphone Accessories
- Lumion Announces Three Cases For the LG V30
- SanDisk Unveils 400GB Micro SD Card at IFA 2017
- Anker Officially Launches PowerIQ 2.0, Bringing Thinner Battery Packs
Smartwatches And Wearables
- Samsung Debuts Gear Sport, A New Fitness-Oriented Smartwatch
- Specs: Samsung Gear Sport
- Samsung Announces Gear Fit2 Pro, A GPS-Enabled Fitness Band
- Specs: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Now Available For Pre-Order At $199
- Samsung/Speedo Deal Intros Swim Tracking To New Gear Devices
- Which Samsung Wearable Is Right For You? Gear Sport, Fit2 Pro, IconX 2018
- Garmin Announces The Vivomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch
- Garmin Announces Vivoactive 3 With Contactless Garmin Pay
- TomTom Watches Get Fitness Age, Personalized Workouts
Mixed Reality/Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality
- Lenovo’s Mixed Reality Headset Is Called The Explorer
- Lenovo Unveils Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Experience Package
- Zeiss VR One Connect Brings PC VR To Your Smartphone
Smart Home And IoT
- Google Assistant Makes its Way to New Smart Speakers
- Nest Announces Cheaper, More Subtly Designed Thermostat E
- Neato Botvac D7 Connected Announced with FloorPlanner
- Sony Announces the LF-S50G Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
- Anker Announces the Google Assistant-Powered Zolo Mojo Speaker
- The Harman Kardon Allure is a 360-Degree Speaker with Amazon Alexa
- JBL Intros LINK Series of Speakers with the Google Assistant Built-In
- DTS Debuts Play-Fi Wireless Speakers with Amazon Alexa Support
- Lenovo Outs Alexa-Enabled Home Assistant Pack For Tab 4 Line
- Nest Has A Big Announcement Set For September 20th
- Pawbo Munch Gamifies The Process Of Feeding Your Pet
- Western Digital Debuts Personal Cloud Storage with My Cloud Home
Speakers And Headphones
- Bixby-Enabled Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Earbuds Now Official
- Specs: Samsung Gear IconX (2018)
- Sony’s Acoustic Conductor Xperia Ear Open Concept Is Official
- Sony Debuts 3 New Noise Cancelling Headphones at IFA 2017
- Sony Intros the GTK-XB60, XB90 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speakers
- Sony Announces Three New h.ear Series Headphone Models
- Hands-On With Sony’s Xperia Ear Open Back Concept
- Sennheiser Intros Three New In-Ear Headphones At IFA 2017
- Skullcandy Announces Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones For €129,99
- JBL Enters Truly Wireless Earbuds Market With JBL Free
- JBL Reflect Fit Sport Headphones Cater To Fitness Consumers
- Noise-Cancelling Comes To JBL’s E-Series With E65BTNC Headphones
- JBL Debuts the Boombox at IFA 2017, With 24 Hours of Battery Life
- JBL Announces New Kid-Friendly ‘Jr’ Headphone Line
- Philips Debuts BASS+ Affordable Wireless Earbuds At IFA 2017
- Meet Marshall’s New Multi-Room Speakers With Chromecast Built-In
Cameras
- Sony Outs RX0 Rugged Camera For Demanding Content Creators
- Ricoh’s New Theta V Offers 4K Video & Surround Sound
- Acer Announces Holo360 & Vision360 Cameras at IFA 2017
Chromebooks
TVs And Home Audio
- Sony Gives Its 77-inch BRAVIA OLED Android TV A Price Tag
- Toshiba & Disney Create a Special Edition Star Wars TV
- JBL Unveils Range Of New High-End Soundbars
Mobile Processors