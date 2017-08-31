IFA 2017 Day One Wrap Up: What There Is To Know

IFA is here and with it has come along a number of announcements which have been placed in front of consumers and tech enthusiasts alike. While much of IFA is about mobile devices, it’s also about a range of other products and services that are compatible with mobile devices, so there is always a well-rounded list of new things that pop up at the trade show. So far this year, one of the biggest announcements from IFA has been the Moto X4 which is Lenovo and Motorola’s latest handset, and the next in the X series of devices, aimed at the mid-range market of consumers yet still offering some compelling specs for its class.

Motorola wasn’t the only one to announce phones at IFA. In fact, even bigger than the Moto X4 was LG’s announcement of the V30, the third generation V series smartphone which takes after LG’s earlier 2017 flagship, the G6, by coming to market with a display that carries the 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also gives up the familiar secondary screen which sat above the main display on the LG V20 and LG V10, and instead utilizes the extra screen real estate to implement a new floating bar feature to perform the same function.

Sony announced new phones at IFA too, officially unveiling the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact, as well as the Xperia XA1 Plus. Those three phones are also in addition to a handful of other products announced by Sony at this event such as three new pairs of headphones in the 1000X line, one of which is a pair of truly wireless earbuds akin to Samsung’s newly announced Gear IconX 2018 model. Sony also announced a smart home speaker that is powered by Google Assistant, as did Panasonic, so consumers will soon have more choice when it comes to picking out a smart speaker that will function just like Google Home. IFA this year has also been home to announcements from Ricoh with its newly unveiled Theta V, a 360-degree camera which is capable of shooting video in 4K and which comes with Spatial Surround Sound audio. These are just a few things that were announced at IFA so far but there are quite a few more products which have been revealed at the event. If you’ve missed anything, you can find the links to all the latest IFA 2017 news below.

Smartphones And Tablets

Smartphone Accessories

Smartwatches And Wearables

Mixed Reality/Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality

Smart Home And IoT

Speakers And Headphones

Cameras

Chromebooks

TVs And Home Audio

Mobile Processors