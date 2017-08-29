Huawei’s New Teaser Suggests Mate 10 Will Be A Speedy Phone

Huawei Mobile’s Germany website released a teaser for the Huawei Mate 10 about a week ago, and yet another video teaser surfaced not long after that, but has not been spotted until now. The last video teased the Huawei Mate 10’s dual camera setup, while this one talks about the phone’s speedy performance, and it even mentions the upcoming Kirin SoC, though it doesn’t exactly mention its model name, even though we all know that the Kirin 970 is coming, and will be Huawei’s flagship processor.

If you take a look at the provided video, you will see that Huawei is very picky as to which words to use in order to describe the upcoming Mate 10, and most of them are speed-related. Do keep in mind that this video is in German though, but the company used the following words: Dynamic, Tempo, Will, Success and Speed. At the end of this video, Huawei clearly mentions the ‘Huawei Mate’ brand name, but the company did not clearly mention the Mate 10, of course. Chances are that the company will release more videos like this before the Huawei Mate 10 becomes official, and if the latest rumors are to be believed, Huawei is actually planning to introduce two Huawei Mate 10 smartphones. The Huawei Mate 10 will be the company’s regular upgrade to the Mate 9, while the Mate 10 Pro will be its ‘bezel-less’ smartphone, which will sport the ‘EntireView’ display. Huawei actually already teased the Huawei Mate 10 launch date, and it seems like the phone’s launch will occur on October 16.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to ship with the Kirin 970, as already mentioned, this will be the company’s new flagship processor, which will utilize eight cores, and we’re looking at a 64-bit chip here. The device will probably ship with Android Nougat out of the box, unless Huawei finds a way to upgrade its Emotion UI (EMUI) skin to Android 8.0 Oreo by the time the Huawei Mate 10 arrives. The device will probably pack in 6GB of RAM, and it is even possible that Huawei might release an 8GB RAM variant of the device, though nothing regarding that has been mentioned in rumors / leaks thus far.

