Huawei’s MediaPad M3 Lite/T3 Tablets Hit Amazon In The U.S.

Huawei’s MediaPad M3 Lite and MediaPad T3 tablets have launched on Amazon in the U.S. in both the 8-inch and 10-inch models, which means Huawei is essentially offering four brand-new tablets to U.S. consumers who are looking for a way to access all of their data, entertainment, and apps from a bigger display than what’s available on their smartphones yet still keep things fairly mobile and capable of taking up less space than a laptop.

Both the MediaPad M3 Lite and the MediaPad T3 launched earlier this year outside of the U.S., though at that time it wasn’t known when Huawei would be planning on offering them to U.S. customers. Huawei also technically launched the landing page for the MediaPad M3 Lite 10 back in May on the U.S. version of its own site, but there was no mention of availability or cost then either. Now those details are available with it and the 8-inch model being available on Amazon alongside the T3. The tablets will still not ship for about two to four weeks according to Amazon’s listing pages for both sizes of the M3 Lite, but price-wise consumers are looking $199 for the M3 Lite 8 and $249 for the M3 Lite 10, with both tablets featuring similar specs save for battery size and screen size.

As for the MediaPad T3 8 and 10, consumers are looking at $139 and $159, so while the screen sizes will be the same as their M3 Lite counterparts, both are more entry-level as well hence the lower price point. That’s not necessarily a bad thing given that they’re also more accessible to the majority of consumers, and especially so if those consumers aren’t looking to spend a whole lot on a tablet. Another thing to consider is that the MediaPad M3 Lite comes in Silver only with a White front, while the MediaPad T3 comes in a dark grey color only with a Black front. This shouldn’t be your deciding factor on which tablet to choose, but it’s still worth mentioning as some people prefer a certain color for their mobile devices. One last thing to note, is that the only tablet out of the four that seems to be shipping immediately is the MediaPad T3 8, while the T3 10 is shipping about one to four weeks, so it could come sooner than the M3 Lite in both sizes.