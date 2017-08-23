Huawei Teases A.I. Again & Takes A Jabs At Samsung’s S Pen

Huawei Mobile has taken the opportunity presented by the Samsung’s Unpacked event, and the subsequent reveal, to do some promoting of its own as-yet-unannounced products. The post also takes what is obviously a playful jab at the Samsung’s new flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8 with the included statement, “To unpack the future you will need more than a pen. #DoWhatYouWant #HuaweiMobileAI.” The tweet from Huawei was posted just as its rival’s event was getting started and, aside from those few words, only contained a simple image of a plain white box. The post is obviously making light of Samsung’s new S Pen and its associated features, as well as the very concept of the Unpacked event. However, it also appears to hint in the direction of an innovative new product Huawei is expected to reveal during the upcoming IFA consumer electronics trade show in the form of a brand new Huawei-developed artificial intelligence (AI) chip.

Although not much is known or can be verified about the A.I. chip itself, at this point, recent speculation leans toward the SoC being including in the company’s next flagship – Huawei Mate 10 – which is expected to arrive on the market in November. Rumors suggest that the chipset will work in conjunction with the company’s own Kirin 970 SoC, to separate the processing of A.I. algorithms from other mobile tasks for a smoother, more streamlined experience.

If it is revealed during Huawei’s IFA appearance at the event in just ten days, as of this writing, the chip will most likely be announced by the company’s Head of Consumer Business, Richard Yu (Yu Chengdong). In the meantime, Huawei Mobile’s tweet represents a relatively bold statement for the smartphone maker. The company’s chip, unless it turns out to be something borne of exceptional innovation, is not likely to beat out the newest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy Note family in terms of market impact, profits gained, or units shipped – though that outcome isn’t impossible either. Whatever the case may be, the suspected reveal is just around the corner and everybody should, if prior reports are to be believed, have more information about the A.I. technology – which Huawei has been teasing for months – on September 2nd.