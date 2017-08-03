Huawei Mate 10’s Screen May Be Called ‘EntireView Display’

The screen of the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 may be marketed as the EntireView Display, with the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) filing to trademark that particular term with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) earlier this week. The company initially applied for the trademark on Tuesday and its application is now being examined by the European agency that will likely process it by early fall. Huawei didn’t attach a graphic to its application and will likely do so at a later date.

The practice of giving names to mobile display tech has initially been popularized by Apple and its Retina Display panels in 2011, though the trend started resurfacing in recent years as OEMs started adopting new product design philosophies. The Galaxy S8 series and the LG G6 released earlier this year with screens featuring tall aspect ratios, and both South Korean consumer electronics manufacturers opted to provide their panels with dedicated monikers, referring to them as the Infinity Display and Full Vision screen, respectively. As Huawei previously hinted that it’s looking to follow the latest design trends in the mobile industry, naming the display module of the Mate 10 would be in line with such a strategy.

According to latest reports, the Mate 10 is set to be officially announced on October 16 and will be revealed by Huawei alongside the rumored Mate 10 Lite in Munich, Germany. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display panel and be powered by the Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), HiSilicon’s first 10nm chipset that the Huawei-owned semiconductor company has yet to detail in an official capacity. The screen of the device is expected to feature a resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels, which amounts to an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The bezel-less phablet will cost 4,000 zloty in Poland, sources previously said, indicating that the handset will be priced at over $1,000 in certain markets. The Mate 10 Lite is said to be visually similar to its counterpart, though it will feature a 5.8-inch screen and supposedly be available at half its price, sources previously said, indicating that the device will have mid-range specs and be significantly less powerful than Huawei’s next flagship.