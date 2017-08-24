Huawei Mate 10’s Official Teaser Confirms October 16 Launch

A new teaser from Huawei Australia confirms that the device maker will introduce its next flagship, the Huawei Mate 10, on October 16. The teaser comes shortly after Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 unveiling which likely isn’t a coincidence. The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to compete at the high end of the smartphone market, meaning it will go up against top flagships such as the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and the upcoming iPhone 8. With the Galaxy Note 8 being official, Huawei also added a “#beyondthegalaxy” mention in its Mate 10 teaser to take a jab at its competitor for the second time in less than a day.

The teaser also shows part of the Huawei Mate 10’s rear panel, confirming that the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup. Considering that the Huawei P9, Mate 9, P10, and the P10 Plus already boast dual rear cameras, it’s hardly surprising that the Huawei Mate 10 will feature such a setup as well. The Huawei Mate 10’s dual rear camera setup is expected to make the most of Huawei’s partnership with Leica to deliver a high-quality mobile photography experience. At the same time, the teaser also contradicts some recent leaks that showed the purported Huawei Mate 10 with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, located below the cameras. The smartphone shown by Huawei has no fingerprint scanner on its back, though it’s possible that this teaser isn’t completely representative of the final product’s design.

The Huawei Mate 10 also seems to be the largest of the company’s recent flagships, which would fall in line with recent rumors hinting at a 6-inch display. The phablet is expected to have extremely thin bezels, but it remains to be seen whether it will step up to a QHD display resolution (2,560 x 1,440) or retain the full HD one (1,920 x 1,080) of its predecessors. Under the hood, the handset might serve as a launch vehicle for Huawei’s new Kirin 970 processor, recent reports have indicated. The Huawei Mate 9 from last year came with the Kirin 960, which was the company’s latest and greatest SoC at the time, so it would make sense for the Mate 10 to pack the new Kirin 970 chipset.