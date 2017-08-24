Huawei Mate 10 Teaser Leaks, Pokes Fun At Galaxy Note 8

A new Huawei Mate 10 teaser has just surfaced, and the source claims this teaser was shared by Huawei, but the source link has not been included, and this teaser is not available via Huawei’s social media channels, at least not yet. In any case, this teaser seems to be taking aim at the Galaxy Note 8 which was announced yesterday, as it contains ‘beyondthegalaxy’ hashtag, while this teaser also suggests that the Huawei Mate 10 will sport a larger display than the Galaxy Note 8, at least according to the ‘Bigger is Good’ label that is included in the provided image.

The frame of the Huawei Mate 10 has been included in this teaser, and as you can see, the phone will have really thin bezels, at least if this teaser is official. For those of you who haven’t been following the Huawei Mate 10 rumors, it’s worth noting that the company is rumored to be working on two Huawei Mate 10 models, a regular model which will sport regular bezels, and the ‘Pro’ variant which is said to arrive with a bezel-less display. In the provided image, you will also notice that the October 16 date has been mentioned, and there’s a good reason for that, as that seems to be the release date of the Huawei Mate 10. The Huawei Mate 10 will be a direct successor to the Huawei Mate 9 which was announced back in November last year, and other than the fact this will be Huawei’s flagship phablet, it’s worth noting that it will probably be the first smartphone to ship with the company’s all-new flagship SoC, the Kirin 970, which will be introduced in the near future.

The size of the display on the Huawei Mate 10 is still unknown, though if this teaser is to be believed, it will be larger than 6.3-inches. The Huawei Mate 10 will probably sport a QHD display, while Android Nougat will ship out of the box here, with Huawei’s Emotion UI. It is possible that Huawei will manage to pre-install Android 8.0 Oreo on the Huawei Mate 10, though that’s still not that likely, it is still more probable that you’ll get Android Nougat instead. The device will also sport a dual camera setup on the back, and Leica’s lenses will, once again, be a part of the package.

