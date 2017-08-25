Huawei Confirms It Is Cutting Its US Workforce, By Only 2%

Huawei is cutting a few jobs in the US, about 20 positions will be eliminated which is about 2% of its workforce in the US. That’s far less than what was reported earlier this week by AGL Media Group, who reported that Huawei was looking to cut around half of its 180-person workforce in the US. Huawei spoke to FierceWireless about the changes in its workforce in the US, stating that “these normal resourcing changes reflect the need to maintain a sustainable and profitable infrastructure business in the US for the long term, while we continue to recruit in line with the needs of our overall US business.” Huawei also stated that its “R&D, supply chain management and consumer business group operations in the US are unaffected by these changes.”

Basically, these position eliminations are not due to Huawei losing money or looking to cut costs, but to keep the company profitable and not spend money where it doesn’t need to do. And that’s something that companies are always working on. But it is also worth mentioning that Huawei is still struggling to grab a decent market share in the US, despite launching a number of great smartphones in the US like the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X as of late. Huawei has struck a deal with AT&T however to sell its next flagship at the carrier – which is a first for Huawei. But it is also important to note that Huawei isn’t just a smartphone maker, it also manufacturers telecommunications equipment for carriers, which it has also struggled to sell in the US, although that is changing. Most of the US carriers stick with Alcatel Lucent-Nokia and Ericsson for its hardware.

Huawei’s US business isn’t going anywhere, despite it not really growing much in recent years, it has no plans to leave the US or reduce its operations in the US. Huawei is already one of the biggest smartphone makers in its home country of China, and is looking to make it big in the US. It is also a fairly large competitor in India and Eastern Europe. But cutting around 20 positions in the US is nothing to be alarmed about, for those wondering if Huawei is getting out of the US or not.