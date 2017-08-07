HTC’s Revenue For July Drops Significantly Month-Over-Month

HTC has just released its financial report for the month of July, and according to it the company about NT$6.19 billion ($205.3 million) in revenue throughout the month. This figure represents a 10.11 percent drop in revenue compared to the previous month, and a 2 percent drop year-over-year. July’s revenues were the second highest monthly revenue for the company throughout 2017. Being a Taiwanese company, HTC is required to release its revenue figures on a monthly basis. While this allows analysts to study the performance of the company, it also allows us to observe the performance of its flagship devices, the latest being the HTC U11.

Compared to the HTC 10 which was revealed last year and went on sale in May, the HTC U11 is not faring as well as its predecessor. Back in 2016, HTC made NT$6.75 billion ($223 million) in revenue during the first month of sales of the HTC 10 and this figure dropped to NT$6.36 billion ($210 million) the following month, a drop of 6 percent. In comparison, the firm experienced a 10 percent drop in revenue from the first month of sales of the HTC U11. The revenue of HTC has been dropping significantly over the past few years and the company has been trying hard to boost its figures by selling more of its products through large marketing campaigns and innovations in its smartphones, such as the Edge Sense feature found on the HTC U11.

The HTC U11 is the latest flagship handset from the firm and has been lauded by tech reviewers for being an innovative and capable device. In terms of specs, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while graphics are handled by the Adreno 540 GPU. Memory wise, it packs 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. The HTC U11 sports a camera setup that currently holds the highest score in terms of camera performance on DxOmark. It is a 12-megapixel shooter assisted by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), HDR Boost and UltraSpeed dual-pixel PDAF for fast focusing. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel shooter located on the front of the handset. Keeping the lights on is a 3,000mAh non-removable battery which can be charged via its USB Type-C port. On the software front, the HTC U11 comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.