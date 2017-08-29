HTC U11 With 128GB Of Memory Now Up For Pre-Orders In The UK

The HTC U11 model with 128GB of internal flash memory is now available for pre-orders in the United Kingdom, the British branch of the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced on Tuesday. The device is priced at £699, which translates to approximately $905, and will start shipping to consumers next month, the company said, without providing a more specific time frame to accompany that announcement. The HTC U11 with 128GB of storage space was already available in the UK, albeit in an unofficial capacity, with some third-party resellers offering the device on the local edition of Amazon. As of today, you’re also able to place an advanced order on the smartphone directly with HTC, with this particular model only being available in the Dual-SIM variant. While Carphone Warehouse, EE, and O2 are HTC’s official retail partners in the country, none of them have yet listed the U11 variant with 128GB of storage and the wording of HTC’s announcements indicates that this model may only be available for purchase directly from the company. Members of the HTC Club are also eligible for a 10 percent discount on the more premium U11 model, being able to purchase it for £629.10, HTC confirmed.

The latest version of the HTC-made Android flagship is available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Solar Red, and Brilliant Black, just like the original model. The device itself sports a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 panel with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels and is powered by the Snapdragon 835, the most advanced system-on-chip (SoC) from Qualcomm to date. The high-end silicon is coupled with 6GB of RAM, and the internal memory of the handset can further be expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card. The top bezel of the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0, whereas its rear plate features a 12-megapixel imaging sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit.

The HTC U11 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and will soon be updated to Android 8.0 Ore0, the company previously confirmed. The device also ships with a 3,000mAh battery and a pressure-sensitive frame called Edge Sense which can be squeezed and act as a physical shortcut for various actions and apps, which HTC is advertising as one of its unique selling points.