HTC U11 Will Receive 60fps Video Recording Via Update

According to a recent tweet from HTC USA, the HTC U11 is soon going to boast video recording capabilities at 60 frames per second thanks to an upcoming software update set to be released within the next couple of months. The tweet wasn’t clear as to whether the 60fps video recording capability will be available at both FullHD and 4K resolutions, but nevertheless, it should be a welcomed addition for HTC U11 users everywhere.

The HTC U11 has one of the best smartphone cameras around, at least according to DxOMark which gave the unit a score of 90 points, surpassing devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Google Pixel, Huawei P10, and the iPhone 7. However despite the HTC U11 camera’s overall capabilities, the unit lacks a particular feature that is generally considered a standard addition to high-end smartphone cameras, and that is video recording capabilities at 60 frames per second. Fortunately, HTC is going to continue and improve the smartphone’s camera capabilities, as 60fps recording will be added through a software update “to devices everywhere” within the next couple of months. No exact time-frame has been confirmed by the Taiwanese manufacturer, and at this point, it’s not clear if 60fps video recording will be included for resolutions higher than 1080p.

The HTC U11 is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera featuring an f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), optical image stabilization (OIS), and a dual-LED flash. As yet the main sensor is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second, or 1080p videos at 30/120fps. The front panel accommodates a higher resolution sensor clocking in at 16-megapixels, however, it has an f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities. The HTC U11 is the company’s latest top-tier device announced in May 2017, and was released a couple of months ago in June carrying a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip housing an Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The smartphone was released with and currently runs Android 7.1 Nougat, so it’s likely that the upcoming software update designed to add 60fps recording won’t change the OS version.