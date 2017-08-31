HTC Debuts Smart Home Bundle Sweepstakes For HTC U11 Buyers

Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer HTC has prepared a new sweepstakes contest in collaboration with Amazon, giving prospective buyers of the HTC U11 an opportunity to win one of three smart home bundles including a wide variety of products for home automation. The contest will be available for customers who purchase the HTC U11 on the official HTC website or Amazon.com and will be valid in the United States through September 19.

The HTC U11 is the world’s first smartphone to make use of Amazon Alexa’s always-ready capabilities, allowing users to summon Amazon’s AI-powered assistant even when the device is locked. This makes the HTC U11 one of the best choices for Alexa users who may want to expand the assistant’s capabilities at home, and sure enough, HTC and Amazon are now partnering for a sweepstakes competition giving customers in the US a chance to win a smart home bundle, which includes the HTC U11 smartphone itself, as well as a handful of home automation and fitness-oriented smart gadgets. This includes the Wink Home Hub, Schlage Connect Smart Lock, Ecobee 4 Smart Thermostat, two TP Link Smartplugs, two TP Link Lightswitches, and an Under Armor HealthBox which is a bundle in itself, containing the UA Band, UA Scale, and the UA Heart Rate monitor. In addition, the bundle will include a three-month subscription to both Amazon Music and Amazon Audible.

The contest will have three winners who will be picked at random on different days. The first winner will be picked on September 6, the second one on the 13th of the month, and the third and final winner will be determined on September 20. Each HTC U11 buyer in the US who acquires the device from HTC or Amazon.com before September 19 will have an option of participating in the contest, however, multiple purchases will not increase the participant’s chances of winning. The HTC U11 is the company’s latest flagship phone released in June, featuring a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip housing eight Kryo CPU cores, and a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with a 16-megapixel front-facing unit. The device takes advantage of both Alexa and a new feature developed by HTC called Edge Sense, allowing users to squeeze the device in order to summon Amazon’s AI or perform a variety of other actions.