HTC 10, U Ultra & HTC U11 Will Get Updated To Android Oreo

HTC will upgrade three of its flagship devices to Android 8.0 Oreo. According to a tweet posted by HTC USA’s official Twitter account, the company will update the HTC U11, the HTC U Ultra, and the HTC 10 to the newest version of the operating system. Aside from these three, the manufacturer stated that there might be more devices that will get the software upgrade. The company will also release another announcement, likely through its social media accounts, wherein it is going to detail the dates in which the new software for the three smartphones will roll out. Even though the announcement was made by its US-based subsidiary, the Taiwanese manufacturer promised that the updates will be received by owners around the globe.

While the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has yet to state when the software packages will arrive, it is safe to assume that it may take months before it will be obtained by the users. The operating system will have to be tested before the deployment begins in order to identify and resolve any potential software bugs that may negatively impact the user experience. Additional delay will be experienced by those who obtained their smartphones through carriers, as these companies will have to test the compatibility of the OS with their network and their pre-installed applications.

Android 8.0 Oreo will be one of the two major operating system updates that the HTC U11 and the HTC U Ultra will receive. On the other hand, it will likely be the last major upgrade that the HTC 10 will get. The latter device was released back in 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and was later on updated to Android 7.0 Nougat starting in late 2016. Among the new features included in the latest version of the operating system is the Picture-in-Picture mode, which allows the user to resize an application and place it on top of another app. Another addition to the Android OS is the notification dots, which provides a glimpse on which apps have notifications. Pressing the notification dots triggers a set of quick actions. Behind the scenes, the new update also promises faster boot-up times for smartphones and tablets.