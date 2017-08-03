Honor Note 9 Will Likely Sport Kirin 965, Two 12MP Cameras

A new leak has emerged that details the Honor Note 9, the upcoming phablet offering of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor. This handset succeeds the Honor Note 8, which was unveiled by the Huawei subsidiary in August last year. Based on the leak that emerged from the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, it seems that the Honor Note 9 will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage, although it is not yet known whether the storage can be augmented by a microSD card. The leak also claims that the device will be powered by the Kirin 965 chipset, which is likely a minor refresh of last year’s Kirin 960 processor. The smartphone will also be equipped with a dual rear camera system, with each camera equipped with 12-megapixel sensors. To keep the device’s lights on, the handset contains a 4,600mAh battery.

Last month, a leak of the Honor Note 9 highlighted the handset’s bezel-less display. Aside from the lack of bezels, it also seems that the handset will have 2.5D curved glass on top of the display. The branding of the smartphone is located below the screen while the earpiece and front-facing camera are located above it. The right side of the device has the power button and the volume rocker. Another leaked image shows that the back of the device contains a fingerprint scanner and the dual camera setup. It also seems that the frame of the Honor Note 9 will be made from metal. The Honor Note 9 will likely have Android Nougat installed in the handset, with the Huawei’s own EMUI running on top of the operating system. It is also expected that the handset will have a display larger than 6 inches.

There is no word yet on the availability and pricing of the handset, although it is likely that the handset will be launched soon. The Honor Note 8, the predecessor of the leaked device, went on sale in China in August last year and if this is any indication, it is likely that the smartphone could be launched this month. Thus, more information regarding the device will probably be available in the next few weeks.