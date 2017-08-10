Honor Announces New Honor 9 Color Variant In China

Honor has just introduced a new color variant for its Honor 9 flagship, and the company will reportedly call this variant ‘Blue Bird’ outside of China, we cannot be sure as the translation is not all that great, Google Translate says it’s called ‘Robin Blue’, which is highly unlikely. In any case, there are several images included in the gallery down below, and as you can see, this color variant seems like a combo between blue and green colors, it’s almost a turquoise color. Only the back side of the phone sports that color, though, the front side is all white, as you can see.

Now, the only thing that is different here is the color variant, the design of the device remains unchanged, and so do its specs. The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, and its power / lock, volume up and volume down keys are placed on the right. The SIM card tray can be found on the left, and the fingerprint scanner / home key is placed below the phone’s display. The Honor 9 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it’s a really compact smartphone, mainly thanks to its 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The Honor 9 comes in both 4GB and 6GB RAM models, which ship with 64GB and 128GB of expandable native storage, respectively. This phone also comes with a 3,200mAh non-removable battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin on top of it. On the back of the Honor 9, you will find a combo of 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, which are capable of taking some really nice shots, while an 8-megapixel selfie cam is also a part of this package. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Honor 9, which is the same SoC you’ll find in the Huawei P10, P10 Plus, Mate 9 and Honor 8 Pro.

It’s worth noting that the Honor 9 launched in Glacier Gray, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Gold color variants, but more color options will be announced in the near future it seems. Aside from this Blue Bird color variant, Honor is reportedly planning to roll out Orange, Peach Red and Yellow color options, at least according to a leak that surfaced a while back. This color variant will go on sale in China first, and chances are it will become available in Europe in the near future as well.

Buy the Honor 8