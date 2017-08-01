Honor 6A Is Now Up For Pre-Order In The UK For £149.99

The Honor 6A was introduced back in May, and the device became available in June, though not in the UK, well, that’s about to change. Honor has just announced that the Honor 6A is now available for pre-order on vMall UK, and it will become available for purchase on August 3. It is worth noting that the phone will go on sale at Three UK on August 4 as well. The Honor 6A is Honor’s budget handset, which offers a rather compelling spec sheet, having its price in mind, of course. This handset has been available in Europe for a short time, though, the phone was released earlier this month, on July 12.

You can pre-order this phone as we speak for £144.90 over at vMall UK, and despite the fact this is vMall UK we’re talking about, you can get it to other European countries as well, as vMall UK is a part of vMall Europe. That means that you can either purchase the device from other European vMall sub-websites, or from vMall UK, all of those sites are Honor’s official web stores. In any case, if you pre-order this smartphone, you will get a black tripod, which can also serve you as a selfie stick. Now, the Honor 6A was announced in two variants back in May, both the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants were announced, and only the 2GB RAM model can be pre-ordered / purchased in Europe at the moment, the 3GB RAM model was not even mentioned, so we’re not sure if it’s coming or not. This phone is available in one color only, the Dark Gray color option, and those of you who are planning to get it from Three UK, you should know that you have a variety of contracts at your disposal, and you can get it starting at just £11 a month, on a 24 month contract with no upfront cost.

The Honor 6A is made out of metal, this smartphone comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and on-screen buttons. The device sports a 5.0-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS LCD display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage ( the standard variant that is available in Europe). Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, along with the Adreno 505 GPU, and a 3,020mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’re getting Huawei’s Emotion UI 5.1 skin. A 13-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of this phone, and a 5-megapixel shooter can be found on its front side. The phone measures 143.7 x 71 x 8.2mm, while it weighs 143 grams.