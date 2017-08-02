Honeywell Thermostats Now Integrated With Google Home

Honeywell thermostats are now integrated with Google Home allowing anybody with either a Lyric thermostat or a Total Connect Comfort Thermostat to use their voice to adjust the temperatures for a more comfortable indoor climate. While the integration with Google Home is geared towards those with the smart speaker unit, the integration does also work with Google Assistant on Android devices that have the software installed, which should be any Android smartphone that is running at least Android Marshmallow or above.

As for the thermostats which are compatible from each of the above-mentioned lineups, the Lyric Round, Lyric T5, and Lyric T6 Pro thermostats as well as the Total Connect Comfort Wi-Fi and RedLink thermostats can all be used. The integration means that users can keep things simple by asking Google to do things like lower the temperature to a certain degree, but it’s also possible to adjust the temperature in homes room by room for homes which have multiple heating and cooling zones. More specifically, each room can be controlled with Google Home independently from the other so each zone has its own specific temperature setting, though doing this requires the user to let Google Home know which zone works with which thermostat.

Once that hurdle has been overcome, setting the temperature in one room to 72 and 69 in another doesn’t take much effort. Although using your voice in many cases will likely be the easiest way to adjust the temperature up or down with compatible thermostats, it may not always be possible to do so. Say for example, when you’re away from home. In this case users could simply open up the companion applications for either thermostat collection and with just a few taps, set the temperature to their desired level. It’s also possible to set up schedules, which for some that may prefer to keep things as organized as possible, might actually be the easiest way to ensure that the in-home temp is just where they want it. The newly added Google Home integration for Honeywell’s Lyric and Total Connect Comfort thermostats joins the Works With Honeywell program along with other smart home devices such as Amazon’s Echo speakers powered by Alexa and Samsung SmartThings devices.