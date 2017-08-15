HOMTOM S8 To Arrive With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, 18:9 Aspect Ratio

HOMTOM has announced that it is all set to introduce a new smartphone to the market, the HOMTOM S8. This is a device that follows in the footsteps of a number of other smartphones including the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, as the HOMTOM S8 employs the use of a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Which does mean that among other things, the display occupies a significantly increased amount of space on the front panel. In short, this is a smartphone boasting minimal bezels on each side of the device. HOMTOM is however, taking things further than just including an 18:9 aspect ratio, as this is also a smartphone that comes with a fairly compelling spec list overall.

For instance, the HOMTOM S8 comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Which alone means this is likely to be a powerful smartphone. Although for those looking for even greater levels of storage, HOMTOM has also confirmed that the HOMTOM S8 will come equipped with expandable storage support (via microSD and supporting cards up to 256GB). Adding to those specs, the HOMTOM S8 is confirmed as coming powered by a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz), along with a Mali T860 GPU.

Coming back to the display briefly, and HOMTOM has also confirmed that the HOMTOM S8 will come equipped with a 5.7-inch display along with a HD+ (1440 x 720) resolution. Which although is a big display, due to the inclusion of an 18:9 aspect ratio, the HOMTOM S8 fits into a body more commonly associated with a smaller handset. Resulting in a phone that while big on the display, will still be a device that can easily be held and operated with one hand when needed.

In terms of availability, HOMTOM has yet to provide full details on how much the HOMTOM S8 will cost, or when it will definitely be available. Although the company has confirmed that the HOMTOM S8 will become available to pre-order before the end of August, with shipping expected to commence during the early part of September. To be kept in the loop on the HOMTOM S8, stay tuned to HOMTOM through the links below.