HOMTOM S8 Launching Next Week With 18:9 Screen & $189 Price

HOMTOM will bring an all-new HOMTOM S8 to the market next week, thus marking the debut of the first smartphone with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an 18:9 screen on the e-commerce platform, with the upcoming device also being listed as featuring the MediaTek MT6750T octa-core system-on-chip and a dual rear camera comprised of a 16-megapixel Sony sensor and a 5-megapixel one. The HOMTOM S8 features a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which allows the phone’s screen to be bigger and slender compared to many of its alternatives. It adopts an edge-to-edge narrow bezel design for its entire front panel while also featuring a curved and slim body with a metallic frame meant to make it look exquisite. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, and Maple Gold, all of which are a good choice, the OEM claims. On the back, the HOMTOM S8 uses a high-quality composite plate made by Japan Mitsubishi Electronic which is said to be quite tough and break-proof; combined with IML’s craftsmanship, the whole cover is polished to perfection, boasting a bright and glossy finish that should be extremely comfortable to hold, the phone maker said.

The HOMTOM S8’s screen supports an HD+ (720 x 1,440) resolution, providing superior image quality for a more true-to-life viewing experience. Meanwhile, its 2.5D curved glass enhances the already vibrant colors of the display panel. Its screen-to-body ratio exceeds 83 percent, with the device itself housing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of Samsung-made flash memory so that you can easily manage all of your large files like videos, pictures, music, and games you’re passionate about. If that’s still not enough for you, the device also supports 128GB of expandable storage. The HOMTOM S8 is powered by the powerful octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset, which is clocked at up to 1.5GHz and outperforms previous solutions in terms of efficiency and performance thanks to its Cortex A53 cores, making the handset faster and more efficient.

The HOMTOM S8 boasts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel Sony lens and a 5-megapixel one with Beauty Mode support. The dual camera enhances the phone’s image processing abilities and utilizes the natural light for the best possible color match, thus making the final photos sharper and clearer. The 13-megapixel front camera also supports the Beauty Mode and allows you to take natural and clear selfies. The HOMTOM S8 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s said to be stylish, accurate, and quick. Gently touching the sensor will always provide you with a quick response from the device, the company says, adding that the HOMTOM S8 supports up to five fingerprints. The device is powered by a large 3,400mAh battery and its 5V/2A charger supports fast charging, allowing you to quickly refuel the handset when you need to. The HOMTOM S8 will be sold by multiple e-shops and e-commerce platforms for $189.99, though the OEM also promised some limited discounts during the initial launch period, so stay tuned for more updates.