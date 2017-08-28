HOMTOM S8 Available To Pre-Order For $169.99 Before September 3

HOMTOM has now confimed that the HOMTOM S8 has entered its pre-order status. This is a new phone from HOMTOM and one which looks to follow in the footsteps of many notable 2017 smartphones by including a number of on trend features. Two prime examples include a taller and thinner display, and a dual rear camera setup. The pre-order phase started today (August 28) and will remain in effect until September 3 and during this time the HOMTOM S8 can be pre-ordered for $169.99. Which is considered a discounted price as the HOMTOM S8 is due to go on general sale priced at $189.99.

In addition to the $20 saving during the launch period, those who pre-order the HOMTOM S8 will also receive a gift bag which includes a transparent TPU phone case, a tempered glass screen protector, and a buckle ring phone holder. The HOMTOM S8 is available to pre-order through a number of online retailers, including AliExpress, GearBest, Lightinthebox, Tomtop, TinyDeal, Geekbuying, and more.

For those interested in a more detailed overview of the specs and features on offer with the HOMTOM S8, this is a phone which features a 5.7-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a 1440 x 720 resolution. Resulting in the phone adopting what is commonly referred to as a ‘bezel-less’ display, where the side bezels are almost non-existent and the top and bottom bezels are as small as they can be while still accommodating the other front panel-located components. Inside, the HOMTOM S8 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). As mentioned one of the key selling points on offer with this smartphone is the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup – which in this instance is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel primary camera, backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. A rear camera setup that is coupled with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Other notable features include 4G LTE support, a 3,400 mAh battery, fast charge support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. To find out more about the HOMTOM S8, or order one at the currently reduced pre-order price, head through the links below.