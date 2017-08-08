HMD Global’s CPO Confirms Android O Update For The Nokia 3

HMD Global’s entry-level Nokia 3 has now become one of the first smartphones to be confirmed for an eventual software update to Google’s upcoming mobile OS version, Android O. The news comes directly from the CPO of HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, who confirmed in a recent tweet that the Nokia 3 will make the jump to Android O at some point in the future. No exact release window has been given, which isn’t surprising considering the fact that Google has yet to release the stable version of this particular OS, though device manufacturers rarely make such early and ambitious promises in regards to keeping their lower-end smartphones updated.

The Nokia 3 was released in June as an entry-level device from the new Nokia smartphone lineup powered by Android. The device is running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and the operating system’s user interface remains largely unaltered from the stock experience. This is considered a positive thing by some Android aficionados for several reasons, including the fact that a proprietary user interface can affect the release times for new software updates. In any case, the new Nokia brand operating under HMD Global is relatively young in the world of Android smartphones and it has yet to prove itself as far as timely updates are concerned. Having said that, an early Android O release for the Nokia 3 could put HMD Global on the map as a manufacturer who can handle software updates with relative ease.

Additionally, given that the Nokia 3 is the least powerful Android smartphone model launched by the company this year, it’s logical to assume that the company’s other devices including the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive the same Android O treatment eventually. The latest OS version is expected to be released for the Google Pixel smartphone lineup within the next few weeks, but just like in previous years, the rollout dates for third-party smartphone manufacturers will differ on a case-by-case basis. In the meantime, the Nokia 3 is expected to make the jump to Android 7.1.1 Nougat before the end of August and HMD is also set to unveil its first flagship offering in the form of the Nokia 8 next week.