HMD Global Camera App For Nokia Phones Pushed To Google Play

HMD Global has now released its Camera app to the Google Play Store. Which if nothing else should result in updates being pushed to the Camera app in a quicker fashion. Likewise, this does also now mean that the Camera app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store directly. Although this is unlikely to be something that is of use to anyone really. As the Camera app can only be pushed via Google Play to Nokia Android smartphones, and those phones should already have this app installed. As it is likely to be more commonly known as the Nokia Android Camera app.

At present, it is unclear when the app went live on the Google Play Store although the last listed update was on July 20. So for owners of a Nokia Android phone, providing the Camera app version running is that July 20 version (currently listed as 6.0080.07), then in spite of the app now available through Google Play, there are no newer updates available as of yet. Although when they do become available, updating through the Google Play Store directly will make the process far more easier and quicker, compared to waiting for a larger and more substantial OTA update to be pushed out to devices.

In terms of Nokia’s range of Android phones, in spite of being a new brand to Android, this is a brand that under the guidance of HMD Global is expanding very quickly indeed. The latest Nokia phone to become available was the Nokia 6 which only arrived last month and already there are plenty of expectations that a new Nokia phone (likely the Nokia 8) will be announced this month. With current expectations surrounding August 16 as the official unveil date. Speaking of the Nokia 8, this could prove to be an interesting addition to the Nokia Android line, as many expect this will be the most flagship Nokia phone to arrive to date. With some rumors suggesting the Nokia 8 will feature a 5.7-inch display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, as well as coming powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. In addition of course, to coming equipped with the HMD Global Camera app.