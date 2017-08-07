HIT RECORD User Videos Show LG’s Upcoming V30 Handset

A HIT RECORD user recently put up a series of videos and images which showed off LG’s upcoming V30 handset which is due to launch in late September. The videos and images have since been taken down from the the user page where they were initially posted, but not before some of the images were captured. The phone, which you can see both above and below in the gallery shows that the device does indeed use the same style of design for the display as the LG G6 that launched earlier this year, thus confirming some of the rumors about the phone’s design and LG’s decision to get rid of the secondary display that sits up top and instead use a “floating bar.“.

In a few of the images you can see the phone from the back as well, displaying the dual camera module, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and LG logo down at the bottom, though it’s worth noting that the images are not the most clear so the logo is kind of hard to make out. The design of the phone is not too far removed from the design of the G6, though some elements are different, such as the LED flash, which has been moved from sitting between to the two camera sensors to the outside and just to the right of them.

Based on previously leaked renders of the LG V30 which popped up back on August 3rd, LG has slimmed the bottom bezel of the phone down compared to the bottom bezel on the G6, something which you can’t exactly compare in these images, but it is clear that the phone will have the slimmest bezels of any LG phone to date. HIT RECORD is a community of users which has partnered up with LG for the last two phones in the LG V series, allowing uses to get their hands on the phones and use them to create content which will ultimately be used for LG’s official LG V30 commercials following its unveiling. Though any evidence of the V30 from this particular user has now been removed from the HIT RECORD site, it’s entirely possible that more leaks will surface in the future before LG introduces the phone. That being said, the gallery below also shows a few shots which are presumably camera samples taken with the V30.