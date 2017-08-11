Here’s One Way To Fix The Galaxy S8 Fingerprint Sensor Issue

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the latest and most sought after smartphones currently on the market. However, it does come with one design trait that many have taken issue with, the placement of the fingerprint reader on the back of the device. In particular, its close proximity to the rear camera. For those who have and are experiencing this issue, Quinn Nelson has released a Periscope video showcasing how you can fix the issue. Although it does require a fair amount of legwork.

It seems there is a gasket which is attached to the fingerprint sensor and one which effectively adds to the waterproofing for this particular component. However, where the fix comes in is by removing that gasket. As due to its size, it adds depth to the placement of the fingerprint sensor, further pushing the sensor away from the back panel and more towards the insert where the sensor normally sits. Therefore by removing the gasket, the fingerprint sensor no longer remains as far away from the back plate. In turn, this results in the sensor somewhat pushing out through the back panel. The downside of course, is that the Galaxy S8 is no longer a phone that will lay flat as the fingerprint sensor is raised compared to the rest of the back cover aspects. The benefit though, is that the due to the fingerprint sensor sticking further out (compared to the camera), it is no longer as much of an issue to try to feel the sensor. Users can simply reach for the fingerprint sensor ‘bump’ and activate it without worrying about pressing on the rear camera instead.

So in reality, while this is not an easy fix, for those who find the placement of the Galaxy S8 fingerprint sensor too much of a recurring and problematic issue, this is a fix that might just solve the problem. Users will just need to find a way to remove the back cover, remove the gasket surrounding the fingerprint sensor, find a thinner alternative to guarantee waterproofing (Nelson used a waterproof adhesive for this), and reattach the case again. Those interested can check out the periscope video in full below. While those thinking of giving this fix a try, might want to consider investing in a replacement back cover beforehand… just in case.