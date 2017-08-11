Hearthstone’s Lich King-Themed Expansion Is Live

Hearthstone’s Lich King-themed expansion is live as Blizzard Entertainment launched it just yesterday, and whether you’re a seasoned player of the game or someone just starting to dip their toes in the water to check things out, there’s lots of new exciting stuff coming along with this content. Officially called Knights of The Frozen Throne, the new expansion gives players a taste of undeath which includes but is not limited to a big grouping of new cards to collect that are part of the new packs, which can be picked up through earning them or simply purchasing them from the store.

Card pack prices are standard as they are with any other sets, starting from $2.99 and going all the way up to $49.99 if you want a 40-pack bundle, or you could also buy packs one at a time for 100 gold. Once you boot the game up for the first time you’ll be given three packs for free, so even if you don’t buy any right off the bat you’ll still get a chance at getting some really useful new cards. This new expansion also features a brand new adventure by the same name, and starts you out with a prologue where you fight the Lich King to kick things off. If you’re a fan of WoW on PC, and you were particularly fond of the Wrath of The Lich King expansion, then you’ll really love this new adventure.

The best part though, is that you’ll have the ability to harness the power of the Death Knight class by collecting any of the nine new legendary hero cards which initiate a transformation into the Death Knight, allowing you to unleash new powerful unholy attacks on your enemies. You even get one of these cards randomly after finishing the prologue. Unlike some of the past new adventures, Knights of The Frozen Throne is available completely free, meaning all you need to pay for, if you choose to that is, are the card packs, and this is keeping in mind that you can complete daily quests to earn packs too by buying them with gold as mentioned above. In addition to earning KoTFT card packs as quest rewards, you can also earn them as arena rewards. Worth mentioning is that to get your first three packs from this new expansion for free, you’ll need to log into the game by November 1st. You don’t have to play, but you will need to log in and receive the packs. The expansion is live as of now so all you have to do is boot up the game, or install it, and you’re good to go. If Hearthstone isn’t your thing but you do like card battlers, you could always check out The Elder Scrolls Legends, which plays similarly but bases it on the Elder Scrolls universe.