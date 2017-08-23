Hands-On With The Galaxy Note 8 Accessories

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is official, and carriers are getting ready to start pre-orders for the phone, those who like to accessorize will likely want to know what’s out there. True to form Samsung is going to have a pretty wide selection of accessories for its latest device, and some of them have been put on display at the Unpacked event that has been happening since this morning. We’ve been able to get some hands-on time with the accessories that are there which includes a standing case, as well as the DeX dock and a number of other items.

First up is the Protective Standing Cover, which you can see in the image above. While you can’t see the backside of the case in the image, there is actually a kickstand on the back that will allow you to prop the phone up for viewing videos or for any other reason you might want it to stand up. It also features military-grade protection so if you happen to accidentally drop it, the device should be fine. It will also be available in two different colors – Black and Deep Sea Blue.

Samsung’s 2 piece cover was also on display and is a bit more of a minimalist case when it comes to protection. It won’t protect the entirety of the device but it will protect the corners, and Samsung boasts that it’s easy to attach and detach, while also coming in three colors, which are Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Orchid Grey. In addition to these first-party cases from Samsung, there were a number of third-party partner cases and covers from other companies too, like cases from Kate Spade, Speck, Anymode, INCIPIO, Bodyguardz, araree, Otterbox, Mophie, and Tech21, as well as a few others, all in a variety of colors to meet the different personal tastes of consumers. In addition to these Galaxy Note 8-specific accessories, there were also a number of other Samsung accessories to see, such as some of the straps you can swap out on the Gear S3, as well as Bluetooth speakers from AKG and Samsung’s Level Box Slim line, the Gear VR and Gear 360 camera, and a few different types of Samsung headphones. If you’re interested in taking a closer look at the accessories for the Galaxy Note 8, you can view the images in the gallery below.