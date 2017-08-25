Griffin Announces 4 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Protective Cases

Griffin on Thursday announced four protective cases for the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s latest and greatest Android-powered handset which the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) officially unveiled earlier this week following months of anticipation. The company’s new lineup consists of the Survivor Clear, Survivor Clear Wallet, Survivor Strong, and the Survivor Glass which are priced at between $19.99 and $34.99 and can already be ordered from the accessory maker.

The Survivor Clear case is the most affordable Galaxy Note 8 protective case announced by Griffin, yet it still meets the 810-G military durability standard and has an inner shell designed with Griffin’s Impact Dispersion System, whereas $5 more will net you the Survivor Clear Wallet, a multifunctional accessory with a bumper dedicated to protecting the Galaxy Note 8 from falls. For $29.99, Griffin is offering the Survivor Strong, another case made in compliance with the 810-G military standard which features dual-layer protection and a soft internal shell meant to cushion Samsung’s newest phablet from falls. The Survivor Glass is the most expensive offering of the lot, boasting a minimal design which is meant to blend in with the Galaxy Note 8’s general aesthetic instead of adding to it while simultaneously protecting the device from scratches, falls, and shocks.

Griffin’s cases can already be pre-ordered directly from the phone accessory manufacturer who’s also offering a free Premium USB-C Cable with every advanced order on one of its products. The retail value of the cable is $29.99 and the promotion will presumably only be valid while supplies last; refer to the banner below to find out more details about Griffin’s latest cases. While the company has yet to clarify on the matter, it’s understood that its new products will start shipping to consumers no later than mid-September when the Galaxy Note 8 is set to hit the market. The smartphone itself is currently also available for pre-orders around the globe, with most of Samsung’s wireless carrier and retail partners offering a number of incentives for people who place advanced orders on the handset. The upcoming phablet is set to be officially released on September 15, though some units may start shipping to customers even before that date.