Google’s Duo App Celebrates Its First Birthday Today

Google has announced its Allo and Duo applications over a year ago, and it has been exactly one year since the company launched Duo, in other words, made it available for consumers. Now, Google released Duo on August 16 last year, and since then, the app has received quite a few updates, and has been somewhat improved, even though this application functioned just fine even back when it was first launched.

For those of you who do not know, Duo is Google’s video calling application, unlike Allo, which is essentially a messaging app with Google Assistant baked in. It’s worth noting that Duo is completely free to use, same goes for Allo, actually. Using Google’s Duo app is really simple, all you have to do is install it on your phone, register your phone number, and you’re good to go. The whole idea behind Duo is that it’s expected to work fine even if your connection is not the best, Google basically decided to push Hangouts to the enterprise sector, and replace that service with two new ones. Google Duo currently has somewhere in between 100 and 500 million downloads in the Play Store, and is currently holding a 4.5-star rating. You will need to have at least a smartphone that runs Android 4.1 in order to run Google Duo, though, so keep that in mind.

Now, the fact that this app is made by Google definitely helped it gain some traction in the beginning, as it took Duo about a month to reach 10 million downloads, while in only 10 months that number rose to 100 million. That probably means that the app has been downloaded somewhere in between 100 and 200 million times at this point, but we’re only guessing at this point. Google Duo received an integration into Truecaller and Google Dialer quite recently, while Google has been improving the video quality of Duo ever since the app launched, basically. In case you still haven’t tried out Duo, or you simply want to re-install it, you can hit the Play Store banner down below, which will take you directly to Duo’s listing in the Play Store.

