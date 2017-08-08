Google’s Back-To-School Sale Has Big Discounts & Free Stuff

Google is holding a back-to-school sale on a huge number of the products on offer at the official Google Store website. Most glaringly, the widely lauded, HTC-built Google Pixel and Pixel XL are set to sell at an advertised “up to $200 off.” That means customers can get the smaller Pixel device for $524 – down from $629 – and the larger Pixel XL is an even bigger discount at $569 – down from $769. Better still, buyers who add a Daydream device to their cart with their Pixel order can get it free from Google while supplies last. The deal makes sense since the company is reportedly working hard to get the next version of both Pixel devices ready for the public. Meanwhile, customers in need of a new wireless repeater solution who pick up Google’s WiFi in a three pack and get a free Chromecast Audio device, which may also have a new version on the way. Both of those particularly juicy deals started yesterday, on August 6.

With that said, those are definitely not the only deals going on at the Google Store right now. OnHub routers are on sale as well, with the ASUS and TP-LINK variants priced at $99 – a savings of $129 and $46 respectively. Meanwhile, as of this writing, nearly every other product Google sells has discount offers going on. For example, both Google Earth and Google Trends Live Cases for Pixel are currently $25 off of their usual $50 price tag. Clear cases and silicone cases are also discounted at half off – landing at $15 for clear cases and $17.50 for silicone cases. That price applies to both Pixel and Pixel XL device cases.

Google Home is also on sale, selling for $109 at a $20 discount, and if Pixel C tablet accessories are more appealing than Pixel phone stuff, the official keyboard is currently $50 off of the regular cost of $149. The company’s Nest-branded security camera for indoor use is on sale for $169 – which is a $30 savings. Finally, LG’s Watch Style is also on sale for $50 off its usual $249 price tag. Unfortunately, all of the deals that are going on right now will expire with time and the two promotional offers are both while supplies last. Moreover, the deals are only available in the US at the time of this writing. The Chromecast Audio deal is also only redeemable until September, so any interested parties will want to head over to the source link below to take advantage of the offers.