Google Wallet Now Supports Multi-User Money Requests

Google Wallet now supports multi-user money requests. This means that you’re now able to send a money request to more than one person at a time so if you go out with a group of friends for dinner and you take care of the bill to keep things simple, you can then request the money from the others in one swoop through Google Wallet to keep things just as simple so you don’t have to send requests to each person individually like you did before. That being said, money requests to more than one user have to be the same amount, so if you ask one person for $10 then all people who get that request would have to send the same amount back to you, or you’d have to send an individual request to anyone that would need to send a different amount.

For now this seems to be a feature that was rolled out to the web version of Google Wallet only, as it’s possible to add multiple users from the web interface and there is even a message that shows up towards the top of the page alerting you to the new feature when you log in. When looking for the same feature in the Android app and attempting to add more than one user for a money request, the options was absent, so Google is likely still working on getting this out to Android app users.

The good news is that you can still do this from your phone’s browser if you want to send out a request while on the go, but it’s not possible to do it from the mobile version of the website yet so you’ll have to use the workaround of tapping the browser overflow menu and check the box to request the desktop site. While you can now select multiple users to request money from in one transaction, you can only select up to five people, so if there are more than five people you need to send requests to you’ll still end up having to send out more than one request, but it’s always possible that Google will end up increasing this at some point. If this is a feature you find useful, you can log into Google Wallet on the desktop and access it right now.