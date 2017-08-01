Google Voice Update 5.3 Brings Multi-Select Support

The 5.3 update for the Google Voice Android app debuts multi-select support for messages, allowing users to easily check as many messages in a conversation as they want and proceed with managing them as they see fit. The feature works in a relatively intuitive manner and can be activated by long-pressing a single message in any conversation, which will prompt a slight user interface change and present you with a list of circles that you can check to select individual messages. After you’re happy with your selection, you’ll be able to manage the chosen messages using Google Voice’s older functionalities designed for copying and deleting content. The addition is a relatively minor one but should still facilitate the process of managing conversations and thus improve the overall user experience of Google Voice.

The latest version of Google Voice doesn’t seem to introduce any other features, though it presumably ships with a number of bug fixes and performance enchantments that the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant often opts to include in its software updates without specifically publicizing them. The update started rolling out on Monday but reportedly still isn’t available for download from the Google Play Store in all parts of the world. A number of users from the United States and Europe already confirmed that they were able to install the new build of Google Voice, while everyone else will presumably be able to do so by the end of the day if they can’t already. Refer to the Google Play Store banner below to check whether the 5.3 update is already available for download in your country. Just like the previous versions of the app, this one doesn’t ship with any strict software requirements and should be compatible with the vast majority of contemporary Android smartphones.

The new addition to Google Voice debuted more than two months after the Alphabet-owned company issued its last update for the app, equipping it with a miniature inbox widget and providing users with yet another method of accessing their messages. Google has been pushing out updates for its communications app at a relatively steady pace in recent times and is expected to continue doing so in the future.